The apex court in Nigeria has confirmed the election that extended Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu's reign in Lagos state

The governor appreciates his supporters for their unflinching support during and after the election

He called on his competitors whom he shared the ballot paper with during the election to join hands with him to move the state to the destination of its citizens' dreams

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the governor of Lagos State.

The apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Owolabi Salis, challenging Sanwo-Olu’s victory at the polls.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for affirming his election, saying that it revalidated the trust and confidence that the people of Lagos had placed in his vision for a greater Lagos.

The governor also extended an olive branch to those who contested against him, saying that there were "no victors and no vanquished".

He invited them to join his administration in delivering progressive governance to the people of Lagos. He said that he ran an inclusive government and did not claim a monopoly of ideas.

He said:

"Like I always say, there are no victors and no vanquished. I invite those still on the fence to join our train of progressive governance. We run an inclusive government and do not claim a monopoly of ideas. "

Sanwo-Olu also acknowledged the role of his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, in his electoral success, saying that they were privileged to have been elected to serve at a crucial moment in the history of the state. He urged the people of Lagos to continue working with them to build a Lagos that thrives, progresses, and uplifts every resident.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises and delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Lagos. He said that the journey continued and his dedication remained steadfast.

