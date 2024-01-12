The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of Lagos state

The five-member panel in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justices Lawal Garba and Adamu Jauro, affirmed the declaration of the APC candidate as the winner of the 2023 Lagos governorship election

The court dismissed two separate appeals challenging Governor Sanwo-Olu's victory in the March 18, 2023 poll

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday, January 12, affirmed the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as elected governor of Lagos state.

As reported by The Nation, Justice Garba Lawal who read the lead judgment dismissed the appeal filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP).

According to Justice Lawal, Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, were duly qualified to contest the 2023 Lagos state governorship election.

Supreme Court dismisses Rhodes-Vivour’s case

In its judgement, the apex court held that Rhodes-Vivour’s appeal was unmeritorious.

According to the court, the acquisition of citizenship of the United States (US) by Sanwo-Olu's lieutenant, Hamzat, did not rob him of his Nigerian citizenship, being a citizen by birth.

The court affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which earlier upheld the election of Sanwo-Olu.

Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s Adediran’a case

Also, the court dismissed the appeal by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Azeez Adediran (Jandor), in which he had sought to sack Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The court said Adediran's case lacks merit.

