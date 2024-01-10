A candid advice has been issued to the two candidates at loggerheads in the Supreme Court for the governorship seat in Kano State

Former governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, said both candidates must respectfully accept the apex court verdict

He stated that anyone unprepared to lose between both parties was not civilised and an enemy of democracy

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, the ex-Governor of Kano State, has urged the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to embrace the Supreme Court’s decision gracefully.

He conveyed this message in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The apex court is expected to rule over the legal dispute between the NNPP and APC on Friday, January 12. Photo Credit: Nasir Gawuna/Abba Kabir Yusuf

The ex-governor, expressing confidence in the judicial system, emphasised that power cannot be obtained or taken away through various forms of mistreatment, animosity, or inflammatory remarks.

Shekarau's advice to Gov Yusuf and Gawuna

As quoted by Daily Trust, the ex-governor said:

“There is one popular saying: Whoever is not prepared to lose is not a civilized candidate. No amount of certainty will give you a 100 percent assurance. Once the voters decide, that is all. But it does not mean you will take any rubbish. If you have reasons you can go to court. We have been preaching this in Kano.

“Now they are in court over the Kano governorship election; we keep our fingers crossed. I am advising both parties NNPP and the APC that once the Supreme Court decides, let (there) be peace and accept. And I am appealing to them that abuses, hatred and hate speeches will not give you or deny you power.”

Abba Kabir Yusuf, the incumbent governor, and Gawuna from the APC have been engaged in legal disputes since the gubernatorial election in March of the previous year.

Governor Yusuf has been removed by both the Tribunal and the Appeal Court, and he is presently contesting his removal at the Supreme Court.

APC confident ahead of Supreme Court verdict, shares ‘Aso-Ebi’ to members

In a daring gesture, the APC in Kano state has provided its members with festive attire featuring the emblematic cap associated with President Tinubu.

This initiative is seen in anticipation of the forthcoming Supreme Court verdict on the Kano election.

Meanwhile, the NNPP in Kano is resorting to divine intervention, seeking divine guidance to confirm its candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf's election victory at the highest court.

