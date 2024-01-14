Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, along with fellow governors, takes a road trip to Kano, embracing the support and cheers of teeming crowds in Kaduna state

The decision to drive through Kaduna becomes a symbolic choice, reflecting the resilience and triumphant spirit of Governor Yusuf and his supporters

The jubilation and excitement among supporters mirror the relief and joy after months of uncertainty surrounding the Kano gubernatorial disputes

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Kwankwasiyya Movement trooped out in Kaduna state as the convoy of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf passed through, heading to Kano state.

After the Supreme Court victory, Governor Yusuf returned to Knao via road. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Recall that Governor Yusuf was one of the four governors who stormed the Supreme Court in Abuja ahead of the final rulings on the gubernatorial disputes involving them.

The apex court upheld the election of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) candidate, Abba Yusuf, as the governor of Kano state on Friday, January 12, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The court's verdict signifies the last step in the law in verifying who will rule Kano state.

However, the governor had chosen not to fly into Kano, he had landed in the neighbouring Kaduna state from where his convoy drove through crowd-filled roads, Daily Trust reported.

Thousands of supporters and well-wishers are expected to receive the Governor at Kwanar Dangora from where they will accompany him to the Government House.

“We have to give them (the opposition) the same dose or even more that they wanted to serve us. They had planned for this if they succeeded, but God is in control. The judiciary has done the right thing and justice has prevailed. We are going to welcome the peoples governor, their choice and whom we voted for.

“It wasn’t easy at all these past months and that’s why we have to show him love today,” commented one of the supporters identified as Nasiru Muhammad.

Kano Supreme Court judgement: Yusuf delighted

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has reacted to the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed him as governor, saying he feels extremely happy.

The governor said the apex court declared that there is no illegality regarding the Kano state governorship election.

APC’s Gawuna Reacts as Supreme Court Reverses Sack of Gov Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nasiru Gawuna, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Kano, has said he has accepted the Supreme Court's judgement on the governorship dispute in the state as God’s decision.

Gawuna stated this during an interview with BBC Hausa.

Following Governor Yusuf's triumph, Gawuna said he had accepted the Supreme Court's judgement in good faith.

Sowore speaks on Kano Supreme Court judgement

Legit.ng also reported that Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, said the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Yusuf as the elected governor of Kano state “because they dread the consequences”.

Sowore made this claim via a tweet on Friday afternoon, January 12.

Source: Legit.ng