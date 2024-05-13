Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has joined many others to react to Kehinde Bankole’s win at the AMVCAs

In a video making the rounds online, the movie star was seen breaking down in tears as she reacted to the development

Many netizens shared their thoughts on the viral video with many of them saying the win was well-deserved

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai’s reaction to Kehinde Bankole’s big win at the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024 is making the rounds on social media.

Recall that the star-studded event which took place on May 11, 2024, in Lagos, saw Kehinde Bankole being awarded the plaque for Best Lead Actress.

Video of Lilian Afegbai's reaction to Kehinde Bankole's AMVCA win trends. Photos: _kehindebankole, @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

This news was met with great celebration on social media and the actress’ friend and colleague, Lilian Afegbai, took to social media to react.

In a video making the rounds, Lilian could not hold back her emotions as she burst into tears while celebrating Kehinde Bankole. According to her, the win has been long overdue and she is deserving of it.

In tears she said:

“I know you guys don’t know how I’m so close to Kenny but I’m so happy, it’s been long overdue, I’m so happy for Kehinde Bankole, I’m so happy for her.”

See the video below:

Not stopping there, Lilian also dedicated an Instagram post to the AMVCA winner where she wrote:

“God has never failed me!!!!!!!! Delay is not denial, keep pushing, keep showing up, keep putting in the work. I’m in tears rejoicing and saying Thank you sweet Jesus for this win. Take all the glory ❤️❤️ Congrats baby @_kehindebankole”

See her post below:

Fans react as Lilian Afegbai cries over Kehinde Bankole’s win

Read what some netizens had to say about the viral video below:

officialnomebrown:

“See how a friend should react when her friend is winning.”

Sweetylyx_official:

“Frfr kehinde deserves that award! She has been acting good for the longest.”

Sassiemyk:

“She deserves every bit of the win. Congratulations Kehinde.”

Tiffanyeweka:

“Adire was such a good movie!”

Realportia1:

“Well deserved. Such a great actress, glad she’s being given her flowers now.”

Barrister_chinny:

“Everybody just Dey happy for this woman, she must be doing something right.”

Bteezle:

“This one Dey do film for us .”

ekeomabeauty9:

“She deserves it.”

blessed_mikky:

“Yes aunty funke is good also but khahinde deserves the win.”

call.me.a.g:

“Kehinde Bankole deserves the recognition Take your flowers my love.”

Lizzyofvalor:

“Kehinde did well…well deserved award cos I really enjoyed the ADIRE movie .”

Funke Akindele's fans claimed she was robbed at AMVCA

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the 2024 AMVCAs led to a heated discussion on social media over Funke Akindele’s failure to bag a plaque.

Many of Funke Akindele’s fans waited with bated breaths to hear her name being called for an award but that did not happen and this led to an outcry on social media.

Several of her fans stormed different social media platforms to claim that she was robbed of an award and was deliberately snubbed by the AMVCA organisers. This also led to netizens comparing her highest-grossing movie, A Tribe Called Judah to another film, Breath of Life, which swept most of the awards at the event.

Source: Legit.ng