Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) on Thursday, November 16, urged Nigerians to disregard the news that the party is working out a merger arrangement with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obiora Ifoh, spokesperson of the party, made this known in a statement obtained by Legit.ng.

According to Ifoh, it is purely a news item twisted and sensationalised by a section of the media to embarrass the party, The Guardian noted.

Ifoh explained:

"A news organisation called for a reaction as regards to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s proposal for opposition political parties to work together to fight against a one-party system in Nigeria.

"In my reaction, I said that it was only a proposal and that every Nigerian should be interested in making democracy work and that what we have presently is an autocracy.

"There was nowhere in the response that the purported merger between LP and PDP was mentioned."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng