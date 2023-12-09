The Labour Party has dissociated itself from the alleged merger with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and six other political parties against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, in a statement on Saturday, December 9, seen by Legit.ng, dissociated the opposition from the coalition of the concerned political parties, which had been formed earlier this week.

The Labour Party said the report associating it with the coalition was false as it quoted one of its officials out of context, adding that it was never and would never be part of any coalition.

But the party explained:

"However, we will continue to participate in select meetings of like minds where issues arising from the last general elections are discussed with intention to propose plausible solutions to developments that are threats to our democracy."

It further expressed its interest in electoral reform in which the president of Nigeria cannot emerge with over nine million votes, citing the over 200 million population of Nigeria.

The seven political parties tagged the movement ‘the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties (CCPP)’. The event happened on Wednesday, December 6, at the national secretariat of the SDP, in which leaders of the seven political parties were in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The development came following the call by Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the february 25 presidential election that the opposition should come together for 2023 ti restcue Nigeria from becoming a one-party state.

Full List: PDP, 6 others political parties that plot against APC, Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC has been sent a covert message of tough days ahead of it as the PDP, NNPP, and five other political parties formed a movement.

The development is coming nearly one month after Atiku Abubakar called on opposition parties to come together and rescue Nigeria from sliding into a one-party state.

According to the SDP chairman, Shehu Gabam, after the meeting, told journalists that what happened was not a merger.

Source: Legit.ng