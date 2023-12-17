Ahead of the 2027 general election, the alleged strategy of the Labour Party and its flagbearer in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, have been unveiled

A strong chieftain of the party hinted that LP is open to an alliance with other opposition parties ahead of the poll

Eunice Atuejide, LP candidate, Apapa federal constituency in the 2023 election, told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview that regardless of Obi's participation in the 2027 race, new contenders will challenge the ruling APC and PDP

Lagos, Nigeria - Following the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement in the 2023 presidential election dispute, Eunice Atuejide has hinted at a Labour Party (LP) alliance with other opposition parties.

Labour Party strategizes for the 2027 elections, anticipating alliances with other political parties to present a formidable opposition against the APC. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Mr. Peter Obi

Atuejide hints at the Labour Party's alliances and strategies for the 2027 elections

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, December 16, Atuejide, LP candidate, Apapa federal constituency in the 2023 election, disclosed that whether or not Peter Obi emerges as the flagbearer in the 2027 general election, LP will wrestle power with the ruling APC.

According to her, new contenders will spring up in 2027, and many of them will be ready to slug it out with the ruling APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding that the flop in the 2023 election would not suffice in 2027.

Atuejide stated thus:

"I believe strongly that the 2023 electioneering rounds was a stern warning to the establishment that Nigerian elections would no longer be business as usual.

"Therefore, it wouldn't matter whether or not Peter Obi is in the 2027 race, or if Labour Party still exists. What matters is that we will see a lot of new faces in the arena in 2027, and many of them would come prepared to deal with the menace of APC, INEC, police, military, thugs, etc."

Atuejide anticipates a political revolution in 2027, stressing the need for early organizing and strategic planning for the Labour Party.

"Labour Party worked exceeding well with several other political parties at the 2023 elections so I am very sure that similar alliances will be in play for the 2027 elections.

"My advice is that we MUST begin now to organise ourselves and Peter Obi should make that political organising his primary job for the next few years - even if he decides not to contest again.

"We at Labour Party also need to organise ourselves. Put people of integrity in charge of our affairs, and begin now to build the relationships and financial muscle needed to put more qualified and more empathic people in power in 2027," Atuejide added.

