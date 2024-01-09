Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, was scheduled to address the path forward for Africa at the “Igniting the Voice of Africa” convention in Ghana

Ghanaian authorities waited for the day of a youth convention before telling organisers to cancel the event

Following the development, some students of the country expressed their serious displeasure with the last-moment cancellation

Accra, Ghana - Ghana youths on Monday, January 8, protested their government’s cancellation of a programme where Peter Obi was supposed to speak.

Legit.ng gathered that Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 Nigerian election, was billed to speak to African students and youths.

The Convention 2024: Students fume over cancellation

Speaking to the press, a youth who said he is the general secretary of Ghanaian students, said he would spend his last penny to see Obi speak.

He said:

"Peter Obi coming to Ghana on a very sensitive day like this to address the youths of this country. Professor Lumumba coming to Ghana, Julius Malema coming to Ghana. I think these are the (Kwame) Nkrumahs of Africa. Our Ghanaian Nkrumah is gone, but these are the Nkrumahs of other countries.

"They are here to speak to the youths, but we got here and we gathered that the programme is cancelled. We were invited as student leaders of this country.

"I am sad. I don't know what is the reason behind it. We are bitter, we are pained. It is very sad."

Watch the student leader's furious reaction to the cancellation below:

Legit.ng also noted other furious reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

@klintoncod wrote:

"The cancellation of the event in Ghana with Peter Obi and the others is a sign leaders in Africa are almost in a cult aiming at keeping Africa stagnant. They know the speakers align with young people who believe in the continent, they may have felt threatened who knows."

@HonShield commented:

"Ghana missed an opportunity to shine.

"Come back home Peter Obi, go back home Julius Malema. Return home Prof Lumumba.

"Now we know who Nana Akufo-Addo is."

@bamgbosekunle wrote:

"As a Ghana-based Nigerian musician I was so disappointed with the cancellation.

"Meanwhile, I got new images for frames in my office.

"HE Peter Obi is massively loved here."

Legit.ng gathered that Obi was expected to address the path forward for Africa at the “Igniting the Voice of Africa” convention in Ghana.

The convention convention is hosted by the New Africa Foundation as a platform for African leaders to reflect on the continent’s developmental trajectory.

Also lined up for the event were Julius Malema (South Africa); Prof. Patrick Lumumba (Kenya), and Arikana Chihombori-Quao (Zimbabwe).

However, on Sunday, January 7, the programme was abruptly cancelled, with reports suggesting there was tension between organisers and the military.

