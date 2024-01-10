Senator Shehu Sani has taken a swipe at Betta Edu following her suspension over an alleged N585 million scandal

The former lawmaker's recent criticism adds to the ongoing scrutiny as he reminded Nigerians that the renewed hope agenda has not seen the light of day under Betta Edu's ministry

Nigerians have however taken to social media to express their diverse opinions on Sani's statement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has again criticised Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, days after her suspension.

Shehu Sani's recent criticism adds to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Betta Edu's tenure as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs. Photo credit: Dr. Betta Edu Media Watch, Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Recall that on Monday, January 8, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the immediate suspension of the minister, over an alleged N585 million scandal within her ministry.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, the scandal includes alleged approval of payment of hundreds of millions of naira into private accounts of civil servants.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Reacting to the development, Sani in a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, January 10, noted that the minister who promised to lift N50 milion Nigerians out of poverty under Tinubu's government, has been removed from the group.

Sani tweeted:

"The Lady who wants to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty in 40 months has been removed from the group."

Nigerians react as Shehu Sani tackles Betta Edu in fresh banter

As usual, Nigerians reacted to the former senator's statement via the comment section on X. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions.

@legend_082 tweeted:

"I know a crook when I see one."

@olakayode15 tweeted:

"That ministry should be scrapped it's only created to enrich few people at the expense of poor Nigerians."

@EbukaNw82866148 tweeted:

"She lifted over 400 million from the group and crashed the boat of the group like Titanic."

@Martolexx tweeted:

"Women should just leave politics for men Simple."

@DrTambari tweeted:

"I believe there will be more to this issue but that will be made clear when the investigation is over."

Tinubu promises to lift 50m Nigerians out of poverty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that the federal government has listed some of the steps that will be adopted to take 50 million people out of poverty in Nigeria.

Betta Edu, made this known on Thursday, November 2, 2023, during the ongoing cabinet retreat at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The minister noted that the ongoing payment of N25,000 to poor households in Nigeria via the conditional cash transfer programme for the next three months, amounting to N75,000, was part of the measures to address poverty.

Betta Edu: YPP vows to deal with Tinubu if he does not suspend Tunji-Ojo

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the opposition Young Progressive Party (YPP), has threatened to shut down Abuja if President Tinubu fails to suspend the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

The YPP’s National Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Bishop Amakiri, said Tunji-Ojo should be suspended for “abuse of office” and in line with laid down rules and regulations.

Amakiri stated this in an open letter to President Tinubu while reacting to the contract that was awarded to New Planet Project Limited, a company Tunji-Ojo allegedly had an interest in.

Humanitarian ministry scandals: EFCC seizes Edu, former minister's passports

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC has reportedly seized the passports of Betta Edu, the minister recently suspended by President Tinubu over financial misconduct.

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the former minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation under immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, also seized her passport.

Suspended minister Edu and her predecessor, Umar-Farooq, were under investigation by the EFCC over reported financial misconduct rocking the ministry.

Source: Legit.ng