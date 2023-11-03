The renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu's administration is intact, Betta Edu asserted

The minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation on Thursday, November 2, said the conditional cash transfer is part of the measures put in place to address poverty in the land

Edu added that the payment of N25,000 to poor households in Nigeria via cash transfer for the next three months, amounting to N75,000 would go a long way

State House, Abuja - The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has listed some of the steps that will be adopted to take 50 million people out of poverty in Nigeria.

The minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu, made this known on Thursday, November 2, during the ongoing cabinet retreat at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

How FG will take 50m Nigerians out of poverty

Asked about the specifics that would ensure 50 million Nigerians were removed from poverty, Edu noted that the ongoing payment of N25,000 to poor households in Nigeria via the conditional cash transfer programme for the next three months, amounting to N75,000, was part of the measures to address poverty.

The minister stressed that Tinubu's government did not want to rush into paying people and then realise they didn’t even exist.

She assured that her ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Agriculture, among others, to pull Nigerians out of this multi-dimensional poverty.

This is coming after Edu had said in August that the federal government was determined to lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty, The Cable reported.

Edu's explanation, however, didn't go down well with some Nigerians.

Nigerians react to FG taking 50m people out of poverty

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to the development.

Tinubu declares N25,000 additional pay for low-grade workers

In another development, President Bola Tinubu announced that for the next six months, there would be additional pay of N25,000 per month for an average low-grade worker.

In his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, October 1, the president said that as part of the programme of events to mark Nigeria's 63rd Independence anniversary celebration.

Tinubu launches conditional cash transfer for 15 million households

Earlier, President Tinubu launched the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer for 15 million households.

The event occurred at the Press Gallery of the State House in Abuja, on Tuesday, October 17.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume represented the President at the event, which coincided with World Poverty Eradication Day.

Tinubu announced the cash transfer programme during his maiden Independence Day broadcast to Nigerians on October 1, 2023.

