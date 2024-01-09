Betta Edu, the suspended minister of humanitarian and poverty alleviation, has increased the number of ministers that were either sacked or suspended by the sitting president to 17 since the return of democracy in the country.

Since 1999, Nigeria has had five presidents, including President Bola Tinubu, and at one point or the other, one or two of their ministers had to leave, The Nation reported.

List of ministers who have been sacked or suspended since 1999 Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Betta Edu

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu suspended Betta Edu over her signature in a letter ordering the payment of the contract to a private account. The president also ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the suspended minister.

The former presidents before Tinubu are Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, Umar Musa Yar'Adua and Olusegun Obasanjo.

Below are the names of ministers who were either sacked or suspended:

Barth Nnaji

Contrary to the impression created by the then presidency under Goodluck Jonathan that the then Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji, resigned from office on his own volition, Nnaji was tactically forced to resign following a gale of allegations linking him with attempts to subvert the bidding process for the sale of Afam Power plant.

Former President Jonathan was said to have asked the minister to resign rather than sack him, to save his administration the monumental embarrassment such an action could generate.

Michael Aondoakaa

Aondoakaa was appointed Attorney-General and Minister of Justice by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua on July 26, 2007.

In 2010, he was removed in controversial circumstances by Goodluck Jonathan, the acting president at the time.

Fabian Osuji

Osuji was dismissed by President Olusegun Obasanjo in March 2005 following his indictment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly offering N55 million ($400,000) in bribes to the National Assembly to pass an inflated budget.

Stella Oduah

Oduah was sacked because of the various controversies and scandals trailing her.

Oduah was removed in February 2014 as the Minister of Aviation by former President Goodluck Jonathan over corruption allegations.

Subsequently, the EFCC on December 17, 2020, filed 25 counts accusing Oduah and the eight others of money laundering.

Prof. Adenike Grange

Adenike Grange and the then minister of state in the Ministry of Health, Gabriel Aduku, bowed to pressure and bade an unwilling farewell to the cabinet of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua over a N300m scam.

She was investigated by the EFCC and stood trial. She claimed that she had been misadvised by her directors. The President had reportedly directed that all unspent money in the budget be returned, but it was allegedly shared by officials of the Health Ministry as bonuses.

She resigned from office on 26 March 2008.

S/N Minister's Name Ministry President 1 Betta Edu Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Bola Tinubu 2 Sabo Nanono Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Muhammadu Buhari 3 Saleh Mamman Ministry of Power Muhammadu Buhari 4 Caleb Olubolade Ministry of Police Affairs Goodluck Jonathan 5 Godsday Orubebe Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs Goodluck Jonathan 6 Yerima Ngama Ministry of Finance Goodluck Jonathan 7 Shamsudeen Usman Ministry of Works Goodluck Jonathan 8 Ruqayyatu Ahmed Rufai Ministry of Education Goodluck Jonathan 9 Amal Iyingiala Pepple Ministry of Housing, Land and Urban Development Goodluck Jonathan 10 Bukar Tijani Ministry of Agriculture Goodluck Jonathan 11 Olusola Obada Ministry of Defence Goodluck Jonathan 12 Zainab Ibrahim Kuchi Niger Delta Affairs Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Legit.ng