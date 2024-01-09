Global site navigation

Betta Edu: Full List of Ministers Sacked, Suspended Since 1999
Politics

by  Bada Yusuf

Betta Edu, the suspended minister of humanitarian and poverty alleviation, has increased the number of ministers that were either sacked or suspended by the sitting president to 17 since the return of democracy in the country.

Since 1999, Nigeria has had five presidents, including President Bola Tinubu, and at one point or the other, one or two of their ministers had to leave, The Nation reported.

Bola Tinubu/Betta Edu/Muhammadu Buhari/Olusegun Obasanjo/Goodluck Jonathan/Umar Musa Yar'Adua
List of ministers who have been sacked or suspended since 1999
Source: Twitter

President Tinubu suspended Betta Edu over her signature in a letter ordering the payment of the contract to a private account. The president also ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the suspended minister.

The former presidents before Tinubu are Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, Umar Musa Yar'Adua and Olusegun Obasanjo.

Below are the names of ministers who were either sacked or suspended:

Barth Nnaji

Contrary to the impression created by the then presidency under Goodluck Jonathan that the then Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji, resigned from office on his own volition, Nnaji was tactically forced to resign following a gale of allegations linking him with attempts to subvert the bidding process for the sale of Afam Power plant.

Former President Jonathan was said to have asked the minister to resign rather than sack him, to save his administration the monumental embarrassment such an action could generate.

Michael Aondoakaa

Aondoakaa was appointed Attorney-General and Minister of Justice by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua on July 26, 2007.

In 2010, he was removed in controversial circumstances by Goodluck Jonathan, the acting president at the time.

Fabian Osuji

Osuji was dismissed by President Olusegun Obasanjo in March 2005 following his indictment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly offering N55 million ($400,000) in bribes to the National Assembly to pass an inflated budget.

Stella Oduah

Oduah was sacked because of the various controversies and scandals trailing her.

Oduah was removed in February 2014 as the Minister of Aviation by former President Goodluck Jonathan over corruption allegations.

Subsequently, the EFCC on December 17, 2020, filed 25 counts accusing Oduah and the eight others of money laundering.

Prof. Adenike Grange

Adenike Grange and the then minister of state in the Ministry of Health, Gabriel Aduku, bowed to pressure and bade an unwilling farewell to the cabinet of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua over a N300m scam.

She was investigated by the EFCC and stood trial. She claimed that she had been misadvised by her directors. The President had reportedly directed that all unspent money in the budget be returned, but it was allegedly shared by officials of the Health Ministry as bonuses.

She resigned from office on 26 March 2008.

S/NMinister's NameMinistryPresident
1Betta EduMinistry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty AlleviationBola Tinubu
2 Sabo NanonoMinister of Agriculture and Rural DevelopmentMuhammadu Buhari
3Saleh MammanMinistry of PowerMuhammadu Buhari
4Caleb OluboladeMinistry of Police AffairsGoodluck Jonathan
5Godsday Orubebe Ministry of Niger Delta AffairsGoodluck Jonathan
6 Yerima Ngama Ministry of FinanceGoodluck Jonathan
7Shamsudeen Usman Ministry of WorksGoodluck Jonathan
8Ruqayyatu Ahmed RufaiMinistry of EducationGoodluck Jonathan
9Amal Iyingiala PeppleMinistry of Housing, Land and Urban DevelopmentGoodluck Jonathan
10Bukar TijaniMinistry of AgricultureGoodluck Jonathan
11Olusola ObadaMinistry of DefenceGoodluck Jonathan
12Zainab Ibrahim Kuchi Niger Delta Affairs Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Legit.ng

