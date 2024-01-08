Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has mocked the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu

Omokri said Edu should have set a good example because Bishop David Oyedepo prayed for her to become a minister

He added that Edu's suspension by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was another indication that Nigeria should not mix religion and politics.

Reno Omokri has revealed why the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu, should have been conscious of setting a good example.

Omokri said the fact that Bishop David Oyedepo prayed for Edu to become a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration is alone for her to set a good example.

He stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri on Monday, January 8.

He said the financial scandal against Edu is another indication that Nigeria should not mix religion and politics.

“Just the fact that Bishop Oyedepo prayed for you to become a minister alone should have made you more conscious of setting a good example. While nobody is perfect, this recent episode, along with the scandal involving the Yes Daddy leaked audio and the Bishop, is yet another indication that we should not mix religion and politics.”

He said Nigeria should prioritise competence and qualification ahead of religiosity in making appointments.

