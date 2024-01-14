General Babangida has stressed the incompatibility of dictatorship with civil society, citing Nigerians' historical resistance to such governance

IBB highlighted the advantages of a two-party system, emphasizing the ease of decision-making and the reduction of conflicts inherent in a multiparty environment

This is as the presidency dismissed the PDP's claims of planning a one-party system under Tinubu's government amid merger talks by opposition parties ahead of the 2027 election

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida has downplayed a one-party political system in Nigeria.

Babangida is not in support of the alleged plan by APC to lead a one-party system in Nigeria come 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd)

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the former leader disclosed that Nigerians will not accept a one-party system, adding that the two-party system was the best for the country, PM News reported.

No plan for one-party rule – Presidency

This comes after the presidency in November 2023, urged the People Democratic Party, (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to stop raising false alarms follwoing the judgement by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, responding to separate statements by the PDP and the spokesman of Atiku Abubakar, said:

“They threw caution to the winds as they assaulted the integrity of the judiciary and made wild and libellous allegations against President Bola Tinubu."

Onanuga added that the allegations arose in the context of the PDP’s “poor performance” in recent appeal court rulings regarding the election of some of its governors, Channels TV reported.

IBB backs two-party system

Speaking on the development, the former military president who was a guest on Channels TV’s Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, stated that a two-party system would save the country a lot of money and problems associated with a multi-party state.

IBB said:

“Immediately after independence, Nigeria tended to gravitate towards a two-party system. The number of parties formed a coalition to gain power. It happened in the first and second republics. It showed up again in the third republic and the current republic.

“At the time, we believed Nigerians were capable of a two-party system because it saves you a lot of ‘wahala’ and no rancour. You can choose from A or B.”

Meanwhile, Babaginda ruled Nigeria between 1985 and 1993.

