Fuad Kayode-Laguda has won the All Progressives Congress ticket for the Surulere 1 Constituency House of Representatives by-election

He secured this candidacy by winning the party's primary election at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, held on Saturday

The by-election, scheduled for February 3, 2024, aims to fill the vacancy left by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila

Surulere, Lagos - Fuad Laguda, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has secured the candidacy for the upcoming House of Representatives by-election in Surulere Constituency 1, Lagos state.

The by-election, scheduled for February 3, aims to fill the vacancy left by the former speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who assumed the role of Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

In a competitive race against three other contestants – Raheed Owokoniran, Lawal Kabir, and Manzu Jemila – Laguda emerged victorious with a substantial 30 votes, while his competitors failed to secure any votes.

The total number of votes cast aligned with the total number of delegates, consisting of five representatives from each of the six wards, accredited delegates, and valid votes.

In the build-up to the primary election, the candidate, who has garnered support from Gbajabiamila, received endorsements from party leaders within the constituency.

The Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, suggested that the former speaker would take a stance on the nature and inclination of his successor as a legislator.

During a party event in Surulere, Ojelabi emphasised that the APC would have the final decision in the primary, underscoring the party's supremacy.

The poll at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere was overseen by a primary panel led by Bukar Yusuf, a prominent party member.

Additional committee members included Dapo Lam-Adesina, Ismait Alagbada, Sulaiman Gazali, and Niyi Akinsiji.

Laguda appreciates APC delegates

Laguda expressed gratitude towards the delegates, party officials, and constituents of the federal constituency.

He pledged to validate the trust placed in him, acknowledging their support.

As quoted by The Nation, he said:

“We give glory to the Almighty Allah for the good atmosphere. The primary was credible.”

The candidate expressed his intention to engage with fellow contenders for cooperation within a cohesive political community.

Desmond Elliot, a State House of Assembly member, praised the primary's transparency, fairness, and orderliness, congratulating Laguda and the party for its success.

Ibirogba endorsed the procedure and stated that party leaders would lead efforts to reconcile with dissatisfied candidates.

The Surulere APC chairman, Sheriff Balogun, announced that party members will now return to their constituencies to organise support for the upcoming by-election.

