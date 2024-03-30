Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Benin City, Edo state - Attention has shifted to the September 2024 Edo gubernatorial election following the conclusion of primaries across different political parties.

The political climate is heating up for the battle to take over the seat of power from the incumbent, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The All Progressive Congress (APC) have a chance of recovering the state which they lost in 2020 after Obaseki dumped the party for PDP.

5 reasons Why APC may take Over Edo from PDP

Crisis in PDP

The crisis rocking the PDP following the political battle between Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu may work out in the favour of the APC

The cordial relationship between Governor Obaseki and Shaibu was damaged after the latter insisted on succeeding the governor.

Obaseki, however, used the state might to kick Shaibu out of the Government House, Benin City and made sure his candidate, former Chairman of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo emerged as the party’s flag bearer.

The governor preferred a candidate from Edo Central to Edo North where the deputy is from.

Shaibu has refused to give up on the battle even after he failed to secure the PDP ticket. The embattled deputy governor alongside his supporters and other dissatisfied governorship aspirants might work against the PDP in the building to the September 21 election.

Stronger APC

The ruling APC has become stronger following his ability to resolve its internal crisis caused by the outcome of the primaries which initially produced two candidates - Senator Monday Okpebholo and House of Representatives member, Dennis Idahosa.

The party later resolved the crisis by confirming Senator Okpebholo as its authentic candidate and Senator Adam Oshimhole’s anointed candidate, Idahosa as deputy governorship candidate.

Oshimhole congratulated Senator Okpebholo and promised to work for the victory of the party.

Obidients movement/ Labour Party

The influence of the Obidients movement will also play a huge part in determining who wins the election.

If they can repeat the remarkable 90% victory for the Labour Party in Edo during the 2023 presidential election, APC will have an upper hand, Vanguard reports.

This is majorly because most members of the Obidients movement are formerly PDP supporters.

LP is also going through its crisis caused by the emergence of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olumide Akpata, as its governorship candidate.

The party leadership has been accused of skewing the primary in favour of Akpata.

If the LP can put its house in order and secure/maintain the support base of the Obidients movement, PDP will have a lot of work to do.

Edo Central and Edo North

The APC candidate, Okpebholo won the Edo Central senatorial election in 2023 and currently representing Edo Central at the national assembly.

As a current senator with a strong base and fellowship in the senatorial zone, Okpebholo is expected to win the zone for the APC.

Similar performance is expected from Edo North where Senator Adam Oshimhole represents.

Oshimhole, a former governor and national chairman of the APC is the political godfather of Edo North and the current senator.

He is expected to deliver the senatorial zone to the APC and Okpebholo after their reconciliation.

The APC won two of the three senatorial seats with the Labour Party claiming the other one in 2023.

Should the ruling APC win Edo Central and Edo North with a high margin in September, Okpebholo might become Edo state governor-elect.

Federal/presidency might

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to support Okpebholo and the Edo APC to clinch the governorship election.

He gave the assurance when he presented the party's flag to APC candidate, Okpebholo and Idahos at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Guardian reports.

This election might be a rematch of the rivalry between President Tinubu and Obaseki. Recall that Tinubu had asked Edo people not to vote for Obaseki in 2020

Giving his assurance to the APC candidate, Tinubu said:

“If you are happy; we are happy. If you are determined; we are determined. We are going to work with you. We are going to stand with you like the wall of Gibraltar. That is all I can assure you. The party is supreme, but victory is superior and very important."

