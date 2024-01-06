The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said he is not bothered about people abusing him on social media

Gokana, Rivers state - The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike said when the time for politics comes the people will know who is in charge of Rivers state.

Wike said people should forget about those making noise as there is time for everything.

He stated this during a visit to the south-south chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom at his Bera country home in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers state on Saturday, January 6, The Nation reported.

The former Rivers state governor, who mended fences and realigned with Giadom said the event is a private visit devoid of politics.

“Forget about these hungry noisemakers on the road. When the time comes, we will know who is in charge and who is not in charge. There is a time for everything.

“This is not time for politics. When the time comes, we will know who is who. If you like abuse me as you want. If you like employ everybody on social media. I have never bothered myself one day to know who is abusing me. Politics will come. We didn’t contest the election based on social media. We spoke to the people, they listened and believed in us”.

