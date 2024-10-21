Osimhen and Galatasaray Share Cryptic Training Pictures After Overhead Kick Goal
- Victor Osimhen marked his return from injury with a brilliant overhead kick goal against Antalyaspor
- The Galatasaray forward had his first goal ruled out for offside before scoring the incredible goal late on
- Osimhen and Galatasaray have dropped cryptic pictures from training ahead of the match against IF Elfsborg
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray shared cryptic pictures from the club's training session after the striker scored an incredible overhead kick against Antalyaspor on Saturday.
Osimhen returned from a three-week injury layoff, which he suffered in the 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa and marked his return with a goal off the bench.
His first goal, which came within a minute he came on, was chalked off due to an offside, but he never relented and went in search of another, which he got brilliantly.
Osimhen and Galatasaray share cryptic photos
The Nigerian is still basking in excitement about his goal and has sent what looks like a cryptic message of what more is to come with his pictures from training today.
He shared photos of himself with no caption on his Instagram page, which shows he has been practising the overhead kick more after admitting he has wanted to score it for a long time.
The club's page re-shared the pictures, adding a fire emoji on either side of his name.
Next for the Turkish champions is a UEFA Europa League matchday three game against IF Elfsborg, with the Super Eagles star expected to return to the starting lineup.
Osimhen reacts to his goal
Legit.ng reported Victor Osimhen's reaction to his overhead kick goal on Saturday after his return to action from injury for Galatasaray against Antalyaspor.
The striker walked fans through his thought process, admitting he had wanted to score that type of goal for a while, and it came at the right time.
Buruk made plans for Osimhen
Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk made plans for Osimhen ahead of the loan striker’s injury return after the international break.
The manager stuck to his plans, starting the striker as a substitute. The Nigerian came off the bench and scored twice, the first of which was ruled out for offside.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com