Victor Osimhen marked his return from injury with a brilliant overhead kick goal against Antalyaspor

The Galatasaray forward had his first goal ruled out for offside before scoring the incredible goal late on

Osimhen and Galatasaray have dropped cryptic pictures from training ahead of the match against IF Elfsborg

Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray shared cryptic pictures from the club's training session after the striker scored an incredible overhead kick against Antalyaspor on Saturday.

Osimhen returned from a three-week injury layoff, which he suffered in the 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa and marked his return with a goal off the bench.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Mauro Icardi and other teammates after Galatasaray beat Antalyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

His first goal, which came within a minute he came on, was chalked off due to an offside, but he never relented and went in search of another, which he got brilliantly.

Osimhen and Galatasaray share cryptic photos

The Nigerian is still basking in excitement about his goal and has sent what looks like a cryptic message of what more is to come with his pictures from training today.

He shared photos of himself with no caption on his Instagram page, which shows he has been practising the overhead kick more after admitting he has wanted to score it for a long time.

The club's page re-shared the pictures, adding a fire emoji on either side of his name.

Next for the Turkish champions is a UEFA Europa League matchday three game against IF Elfsborg, with the Super Eagles star expected to return to the starting lineup.

Osimhen reacts to his goal

Legit.ng reported Victor Osimhen's reaction to his overhead kick goal on Saturday after his return to action from injury for Galatasaray against Antalyaspor.

The striker walked fans through his thought process, admitting he had wanted to score that type of goal for a while, and it came at the right time.

Buruk made plans for Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk made plans for Osimhen ahead of the loan striker’s injury return after the international break.

The manager stuck to his plans, starting the striker as a substitute. The Nigerian came off the bench and scored twice, the first of which was ruled out for offside.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng