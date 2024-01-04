A section within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, known as Progressives for Surulere (P4S), has expressed concern over the potential loss of the Surulere 1 federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

They assert that intervention from President Bola Tinubu is crucial to prevent this outcome.

Femi Gbajabiamila was a federal lawmaker representing his constituency in Surulere from 2003 to 2023. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled a by-election for February 3 in the constituency following the resignation of Femi Gbajabiamila, who assumed the role of Tinubu's chief of staff.

Akin Jones Oladimeji, the P4S secretary-general, stated on Thursday, January 4, that an alleged plan to force a candidate onto the electorate goes against the party's principles.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Everyone knows how we virtually lost both the House of Assembly and House of Reps elections in Surulere 2 Federal constituency to opposition before getting them back after onerous efforts.

“It took full blast support from Asiwaju to coalesce divided camps to work together and we only managed to win with some margin of votes.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Governor ‘s Advisory Council (GAC), former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola who is a resident of Surulere and other APC elders in Lagos State, have honourably distanced themselves from any form of manipulation in Surulere 1 APC Reps primary.

"Even President Bola Tinubu visited Surulere without dabbling into the planned primary.”

The secretary-general emphasised that individuals of notable standing from Surulere should have the opportunity to participate in the primary election, aligning with the genuine principles of democracy.

Source: Legit.ng