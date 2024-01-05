President Bola Tinubu has been urged to take a critical look at Nigeria's economy to prevent imminent massive protests

This call was made by Primate Elijah Ayodele who lamented that the nation faces growing discontent and hunger due to Tinubu's recent policies

The cleric emphasized the need for swift action by the president, noting salary earners are also not spared in the hardship

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has again reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Primate Ayodele sends message to Tinubu over current hardship

The cleric in a statement issued by his aide, Osho Oluwatosin, urged the president to solve the economic hardship faced by Nigerians in the country.

In the statement, Primate Ayodele warned Tinubu to treat the economic situation of the country as a top priority because it keeps getting worse by the day, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

According to the prophet, there will be massive protests if the president doesn’t tackle the current challenges confronting the nation.

He stated specifically that people are hungry and salary earners can no longer sustain themselves with what they get, PM News reported.

“Don’t wait till they start stoning you and every politician before working, you need to do something now,’’ he said.

