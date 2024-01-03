Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has predicted Umo Bassey Eno's exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted that Pastor Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom state, will soon decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Eno is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party that propelled him to victory in the 2023 general elections.

Giving a forecast via his known X (formerly Twitter) handle recently, Ayodele, the founder of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, asserted that "the PDP will lose Akwa Ibom".

'Embark on total rebranding' - Ayodele to PDP

The cleric also advised Nigeria's main opposition party to opt for a total rebranding.

His words:

“PDP will lose Akwa Ibom. Governor Eno is likely to cross to APC very soon.

“PDP, you have to go back and adjust some things in your logo, you need to do logo rebranding, and change your slogan.

“If you don’t change your slogan, you won’t get anything right in 2027.”

