A Nigerian lady who is currently a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) took her allowance to her parents

NYSC members are currently earning N33,000 as a stipend, and the lady packaged the first one she collected and gave to her parents

Her parents collected the money from her and gave her parental blessings as she knelt before them in the house

A serving member of NYSC collected her first allowance and rushed home to present it to her parents.

The NYSC member, Evidence Aso, was spotted in a video kneeling before her parents for parental blessing.

The lady gave her parents her NYSC allowance of N33k. Photo credit: TikTok/Evidence Aso.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Evidence first saluted her mother and father, who watched her with admiration and pride in their eyes.

NYSC members are currently collecting N33,000 as monthly allowance and evidence packaged hers neatly in an envelope and took it home.

After they collected the money, Evidence's mother pronounced words of blessing upon her.

She said the family was proud of Evidence for becoming a graduate in the family.

The video quickly went viral and melted many hearts. Some people confessed in the comment section that the video made them cry.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady takes her first NYSC allowance to her parents

@Diana said:

"This just made me cry. God bless u for making them happy. I can't wait to do the same for my parent."

@Chiefpriest_pizano said:

"The boy wey contribute buy provisions for your three weeks camp nkor Evidence?"

@Oma_fay said:

"I use my first allowance repair phone screen."

@Ruffiii said:

"Una get time ooo. Na only me dey do like prodigal son?"

@Chummy said:

"Evidence of greatness…more blessings awaits you."

@Ewatomi said:

"I use my first allowance for transportation back to my father’s house after camp. I still borrow money join."

Man visits his uncle after NYSC

Meanwhile, a Nigerian graduate visited his uncle to greet him after leaving the National Youth Service Corps camp.

The man said his uncle did not believe he could make it through school, so he visited him to prove he had made it.

The video generated many comments among social media users, who reminded him of black magic.

Source: Legit.ng