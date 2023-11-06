Global site navigation

Local editions

2023 Admission: List of Courses in Buhari's Federal University of Transportation on JAMB Portal
Politics

2023 Admission: List of Courses in Buhari's Federal University of Transportation on JAMB Portal

by  Bada Yusuf
  • The Muhammadu Buhari Federal University of Transportation, Daura, now has his courses listed on the JAMB admission portal
  • Professor Umar Adam-Katsayal, the university vice-chancellor, disclosed that admission seekers can now apply for the courses through JAMB
  • Adam-Katsayal added that final-year students in other universities in Nigeria can apply for transfer through JAMB

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The Muhammadu Buhari Federal University of Transportation, Daura, in Katsina State, is one of the legacies of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and it was established solely for candidates interested in the transport sector.

Muhammadu Buhari/NUC/Daura/Katsina/Federal University of Transportation
List of courses available on Muhammadu Buhari Federal University of Transportation Daura Photo Credit: Federal University of Transportation, Daura
Source: Twitter

Courses on FUTD can now be applied for through JAMB

Following its establishment, the National University Commission (NUC) approved a number of courses for the university, and these courses are now available on the portal of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Read also

BREAKING: Full list as Tinubu appoints 9 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Professor Umar Adam-Katsayal, the vice-chancellor of the university, recently disclosed the development while listing the number of course admission seekers and final-year engineering students from other universities can now apply for university admission through the JAMB admission portal.

A visit to the university website showed the institution now has three faculties with certificates in transport engineering and transport management.

Below is the list of faculties and departments at Nigeria's transport university:

S/NFaculty Of Basic EngineeringFaculty Of Traffic And Transportation EngineeringFaculty Of Transportation Logistics, Management And Planning
1Department Of Civil Engineering B. Eng. Civil EngineeringDepartment Of Highway Engineering B. Eng. Highway EngineeringDepartment Of Aviation Management B.Sc. Aviation Management B.Sc. Aviation Security
2Department Of Electrical And Electronics Engineering B. Eng. Electrical and Electronics EngineeringDepartment Of Railway Engineering B. Eng. Railway EngineeringDepartment Of Highway Management B.Sc. Highway Transport Management B.Sc. Highway Transportation Security
3Department Of Mechanical Engineering B. Eng. Mechanical Engineering B. Eng. Mechatronics EngineeringDepartment Of Logistic And Supply Chain Management B.Sc. Logistics And Supply Chain Management
4Department Of Maritime Management B.Sc. Inland Water Ways Safety And Environmental Administration B.Sc. Maritime Safety And Environmental Administration B.Sc. Dry Port Management B.Sc. Dry Port Management B.Sc. Sea Port Management
5Department Of Railway Management B.Sc. Railway Transport Management B.Sc. Railway Station Management B.Sc. Railway Transport Securty
6Department Of Transportation Management And Planning B.Sc. Transportation Management B.Sc. Transportation Planning

Read also

Transport University Daura get NUC approval to take-off with 14 programmes

"Grow up and stop these lies": Tinubu's aide tells Buhari's minister, Amaechi

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's aide, Hadiza Bala Usman, has referred to the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as a liar

Usman, who was the MD of NPA, an agency directly under Amaechi's ministry, earlier accused the minister of the brain behind her removal in her memoir

The former minister claimed that Usman did not tell everything that happened in her memoir, but the ex-NPA chairman said Amaechi was yet to stay away from telling lies

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel