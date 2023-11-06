The Muhammadu Buhari Federal University of Transportation, Daura, now has his courses listed on the JAMB admission portal

Professor Umar Adam-Katsayal, the university vice-chancellor, disclosed that admission seekers can now apply for the courses through JAMB

Adam-Katsayal added that final-year students in other universities in Nigeria can apply for transfer through JAMB

The Muhammadu Buhari Federal University of Transportation, Daura, in Katsina State, is one of the legacies of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and it was established solely for candidates interested in the transport sector.

List of courses available on Muhammadu Buhari Federal University of Transportation Daura Photo Credit: Federal University of Transportation, Daura

Source: Twitter

Courses on FUTD can now be applied for through JAMB

Following its establishment, the National University Commission (NUC) approved a number of courses for the university, and these courses are now available on the portal of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Professor Umar Adam-Katsayal, the vice-chancellor of the university, recently disclosed the development while listing the number of course admission seekers and final-year engineering students from other universities can now apply for university admission through the JAMB admission portal.

A visit to the university website showed the institution now has three faculties with certificates in transport engineering and transport management.

Below is the list of faculties and departments at Nigeria's transport university:

S/N Faculty Of Basic Engineering Faculty Of Traffic And Transportation Engineering Faculty Of Transportation Logistics, Management And Planning 1 Department Of Civil Engineering B. Eng. Civil Engineering Department Of Highway Engineering B. Eng. Highway Engineering Department Of Aviation Management B.Sc. Aviation Management B.Sc. Aviation Security 2 Department Of Electrical And Electronics Engineering B. Eng. Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department Of Railway Engineering B. Eng. Railway Engineering Department Of Highway Management B.Sc. Highway Transport Management B.Sc. Highway Transportation Security 3 Department Of Mechanical Engineering B. Eng. Mechanical Engineering B. Eng. Mechatronics Engineering Department Of Logistic And Supply Chain Management B.Sc. Logistics And Supply Chain Management 4 Department Of Maritime Management B.Sc. Inland Water Ways Safety And Environmental Administration B.Sc. Maritime Safety And Environmental Administration B.Sc. Dry Port Management B.Sc. Dry Port Management B.Sc. Sea Port Management 5 Department Of Railway Management B.Sc. Railway Transport Management B.Sc. Railway Station Management B.Sc. Railway Transport Securty 6 Department Of Transportation Management And Planning B.Sc. Transportation Management B.Sc. Transportation Planning

