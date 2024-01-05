Governor Sim Fubara has made a bold move after settling his rift with his political boss, Nyesom Wike

The Rivers state governor has approached political bigwigs within his base and in other quarters seeking support for more power

Beyond the quest for peace, Governor Fubara also sought unity between Rivers and Bayelsa state

To consolidate himself in power, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has begun to reach out to politicians within and outside the state.

Governor Fubara holds crucial meeting with Douye Diri of Bayelsa state. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Fubara moves to take charge of Rivers state fully

The Rivers state governor who had a tough time out with his political boss, Nyesom Wike, in previous weeks, has moved to align and realign forces, whose association he thinks can help him navigate the maze of political crisis produced by the recent faceoff.

This comes after Fubara said he is committed to implementing the eight-point presidential peace agreement addressing the political crisis in the state.

Fubara, on Thursday, January 4, visited Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, and Senator Azuta Mbata from Rivers state, to seek further unity between the two states, THISDAY newspaper reported.

Fubara reaches out to major allies in Bayelsa state after settling rift with Wike. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

During the visit, Fubara said he was willing to work with Diri, to achieve a peaceful settlement of issues concerning property jointly owned by both states that were pending in courts.

He said he visited Diri with some prominent leaders from Rivers State to underscore the importance of the unification meeting.

Fubara said:

“We cannot help one another in a situation of anarchy. Peace is the major ingredient for development.”

Reacting, Diri thanked Fubara for the visit and his initiative towards a mutually beneficial working arrangement with Bayelsa state, Arise News reported.

He recalled the ongoing legal dispute at the Supreme Court between the two states over the disputed Soku oil wells and the Bayelsa House that was demolished in Rivers state.

Former governor of Bayelsa state, Diri’s predecessor, Dickson Seriake, was also at the meeting.

