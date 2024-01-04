President Bola Tinubu and Governor Siminalayi Fubara have received praise for setting aside political differences to broker a peace agreement to advance Rivers State.

The Coalition of Minority and Indigenous Ethnic Groups in Africa expressed their appreciation during a press conference on Thursday, January 4.

Yakubu Dauda, the convener, commended President Tinubu and Governor Fubara for demonstrating sportsmanship and also lauded the governor for effectively implementing the agreement to restore peace in the state.

He said:

"The action of the President indeed indicates that he is the President for all Nigerians and not a select few. This is commendable and necessary for leadership in a country as complex as Nigeria.

"From all indications, the governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, has also displayed a gentlemanly mien throughout the political conflict in the state.

"He has proven that he is a man of peace, and his actions and inaction are in the interest of the people of Rivers State."

"Fubara's intentions are not for personal or selfish reasons" - Coalition

Dauda emphasised that the governor's actions showed significant respect for President Tinubu, as he ensured that all conflicting factions in the state laid down their weapons in the best interest of the people of Rivers.

He said;

"Also, the fact that the governor of Rivers State agreed on the terms of the peace accord indicates that his intentions are not for personal or selfish reasons, as a section of the media has reported.

"In our opinion, it is for peace to reign in Rivers State, given the history of ethnic restiveness in the state."

The group encouraged the former governor, Nyesom Wike, to embrace peace in Rivers State by adhering to the interventions put forth by President Tinubu.

