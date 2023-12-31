Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke has met with the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, at his private residence in Lagos

Adeleke disclosed that the permutation was to resolve the crisis rocking the PDP in the southwest

According to the governor, there is a need to unite the present and past leaders in the PDP in repositioning the party at the national level

Osogbo, Osun - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has met with the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, in his bid to resolve the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party in the southwest.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Osun governor disclosed that he had started the consultation to resolve the crisis rocking the party in the region, hence his visit to the residence of the former governor in Lagos.

Adeleke meets Fayose over southwest PDP crisis Photo Credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

According to Adeleke, the importance of unity among the past and present leaders of the PDP in the southwest was crucial to repositioning the opposition.

How the PDP crisis started in southwest

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the PDP in the southwest broke ties with the party's national body over the leadership organisation.

Many leaders in the region were against the presidential candidate and national chairman coming from the north, a call that was given a deaf year by the PDP national.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the election and former national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, posited that the party's leadership hierarchy will be restructured after the election.

This decision was one of the factors that made the PDP to lose in the 2023 presidential election to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But Governor Adeleke said he was on the path to unite the PDP. He said:

"We discussed the importance of unity among the leaders and members of our party in the South West region, both past and present,, Mr Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose),step to repositioning the party at the National level."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng