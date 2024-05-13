NECO releases May/June SSCE examinations timetable

The National Examinations Council (NECO) 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal examination timetable has been released

According to the timetable, the examination will commence on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, nationwide

FCT, Abuja - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal examination timetable.

The internal examination will commence with practicals in subjects like physical education, auto mechanics, woodwork, home management, food and nutrition on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

NECO May/June SSCE examinations will commence on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Photo credit: Nony and sons

Source: Facebook

According to the timetable shared via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Neconigeria, Mathematics will be on Wednesday, July 10 while Economics will take place on Tuesday, July 16.

The English Language will be held on Wednesday, July 17 while Further Mathematics will be held on Monday, July 1.

AG. Director Registration, Hajara Ali, said blind candidates must make use of the NECO-supplied OBR customised braille sheet for the examination.

According to NECO, candidates who do not sit for practical (paper 1) will not have results in the subject.

Ali added that albinos and blind candidates are to be allowed 30 extra minutes at the end of each subject.

While the use of scientific calculators is allowed, bringing into the examination hall electronic communication gadgets (programmable calculators, mobile phones, iPads, tablets, smart wristwatches/glasses/pens etc) is strictly prohibited.

NECO releases SSCE results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NECO released the results of the 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, announced the release of the results of the examination on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Wushishi said 61.60 per cent of candidates scored five credits and above, including English and Mathematics. He said 616,398 males and 580,587 females, a total of 1,196,985 candidates, sat for the examinations

