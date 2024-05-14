The head boy of a Jos school has been celebrated on social media for his stellar Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score

The boy led 12 other outstanding students from his school who 303 and above in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam

The Jos school reportedly won the presidential award as the Best Secondary School in Nigeria in 2023

Nwachukwu Victor, the head boy of St Paul's Academy, Jos, has smashed the 2024 UTME.

An X user, @4wardwego, disclosed the boy's UTME score while celebrating him and his colleagues on the social media platform.

Nwachukwu Victor scored 352 in the 2024 UTME. Photo Credit: @4wardwego, jamb.gov.ng

@4wardwego described Victor's score as impressive. Victor scored 352 in the exam, which was a mass failure, and he led 12 other bright students from his school who had nothing less than 303.

St Paul's Academy reportedly bagged a presidential award in 2023 for the best secondary school in the country.

"Jos-In.

"St. Paul's Academy, Jos, proudly celebrates 13 outstanding students who scored 303 and above in this year's UTME by JAMB. Nwachukwu Victor, the current Head Boy, leads the pack with an impressive score of 352," @4wardwego wrote on X.

In a related report, the UTME result of a northern school head boy caused a stir online.

Reactions trail the school's UTME performance

@VChikendu said:

"I can proudly say that that's my alma mater."

@official_bawnga

"Lol.... person go think say den sabi book for plateau state now."

@CraftbyZi said:

"I been dey wonder why this students dey always leave school late. I just got my answer now. Thanks."

@Midagz said:

"I’ve not seen someone getting 90 in English."

@Dadyfaruq said:

"To get admission na him be de matter first."

@Choji_ES said:

"This is highly commendable. God bless them."

@okaforpikin said:

"What do expect? People wey dey wear uniform go school on Saturday."

UTME result of Christian school head boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UTME result of a Christian school head boy had gone viral online.

The church released his UTME result via their Facebook handle and encouraged people that their kids could replicate his feat.

From the screenshot the church released, Granville scored 345 on aggregate. He got 95 marks in physics and chemistry. The science student also scored 75 in English and 80 in Biology. JAMB said only 0.5% of candidates scored 300 and above in the exam.

