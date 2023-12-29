A prominent Lagos-based cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers state, is "crossing to" the APC

Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele said the purpoted 'defection' is "part of a grand plan to run the PDP out"

The preacher asked the Nigerian main opposition party to put its house together to block the projected move

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers state, will soon dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Primate Ayodele, Fubara will join the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Primate Ayodele alleges "game-plan" in Rivers state. Photo credits: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Rivers: "Wike has taken over" - Primate Ayodele

The cleric claimed that the current political impasse in Rivers state involving Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), is "a game plan".

Ayodele commented on the Rivers political crisis in a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, December 28.

His words:

“Rivers state, Fubara has gone to APC. Fubara cannot weaken Wike. Wike has taken over, and Fubara is already in APC.

“PDP, don’t bother yourself about Fubara. Fubara cannot do anything. I have said it earlier. And that is why some people will hate him. Fubara doesn’t have the strength to fight the battle. Fubara is crossing to APC as well.

“It is a game plan; it is closed, completely closed.

“So, what is on ground now is, PDP have to put their house together. Mark my words.”

