Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Magnus Abe, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 governorship elections in River state, has officially returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Nation on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Abe, who left the party in the heat of 2023 politics, said he is back with the APC to enhance 'the good things' that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing in the country.

The former federal lawmaker promised to mobilise his teeming supporters for the party in the state, Vanguard newspaper also noted.

The development is a blow for the SDP considering the stature of the exiting politician.

Legit.ng recalls that in May 2023, Tinubu, then-president-elect, settled the rift between Abe and Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT). At the time, Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was Rivers governor.

Abe's political journey

Abe entered politics in 1999 when he was elected into the Rivers state house of assembly, serving as a minority leader.

In 2003, he defected to the PDP, and from 2003 to 2007 he was commissioner of information in Rivers state under the administration of Governor Peter Odili.

When Rotimi Amaechi entered office in May 2007, Abe was appointed as secretary to the state government.

Senator Abe defected to the APC on January 29, 2014.

In 2019 he aspired to contest for the governorship of Rivers State but could not secure the party's nomination. He then gave the governorship seat a shot again in 2023.

Abe recounts ugly experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abe recalled how Tinubu was stoned when he visited the state in 2015.

Abe recalled how Tinubu and former president, Muhammadu Buhari, were stoned at the Port Harcourt Airport several years ago, noting that it was the same place where his rift with Governor Wike was settled and same Tinubu being the broker.

Tinubu urged to give Abe appointment

Legit.ng also reported that the Coalition of Rivers State Leaders of Thoughts urged President Tinubu to give Senator Abe an appointment.

This request was made known in a statement jointly signed by the Convener of the coalition, Sunnie Chukumele, and Secretary, Josiah Onoriode.

Abe survives gunmen attack

Meanwhile, Abe and his associates were attacked by armed men in Rivers state.

The attack occurred at Akinima, the headquarters of Ahoada-West local government area (LGA) of Rivers state.

