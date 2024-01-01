Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has called for 'true separation of powers' between the three arms of government

Obi, who gave the charge in his 2024 New Year message on Monday, January 1, said Nigerian politics must not be allowed to become one-way

Legit.ng reports that Obi's message comes hours after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the N28.7 trillion 2024 budget into law

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has said lawmakers in the national assembly should devote time and "commit themselves to diligent performance of their functions like the 2024 budget".

According to Obi, the Nigerian budget “requires their prudent examination and subsequent patriotic-oriented approval or rejection”.

Obi speaks on state of the nation

Obi disclosed his thoughts on the budget via a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, January 1.

The presidential hopeful stated that patriotic Nigerians must work assiduously "to avoid drifting to a one-party state".

On events of the past year (2023), Obi said they “are now part of our national history”.

The LP chieftain lamented the mindless killing experienced in recent months in Nigeria.

He wrote:

“As we trudge on, we remain mindful of the state of our nation, and that our best hopes and aspirations remain largely unfulfilled. Peace and security continue to elude us with the rising level of bloodletting deeply troubling and sometimes beyond a war situation.

"A situation where hundreds of Nigerians are violently killed in December alone is deeply sad and unacceptable.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls departed, we demand that the federal government must do whatever is required to bring the perpetrators to justice and permanently stop a re-occurrence in any part of Nigeria.”

Furthermore, Obi commented on the nation's economy, saying it “remains confusing and depressing”.

He bemoaned:

“Unemployment, inflation, poverty, inequality, and other key socio-economic variables (are) all negative and worsening.”

