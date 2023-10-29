The next Ondo state gubernatorial election will be held on November 16, 2024, and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is term-limited and cannot seek reelection for a third term

Currently, there is a political crisis in the state, particularly the ill-health of Governor Akeredolu and the impeachment move by the state House of Assembly against the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Akure, Ondo state - The self-proclaimed Servant of the Most High God, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said “only God will decide the next governor for Ondo state”.

Primate Ayodele said although the “people of Ondo state are tired” of the APC, it will require a "coalition” for the opposition to dislodge the ruling party.

“Ondo people tired of APC": Ayodele

He said the APC’s arch-rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is unorganised, urging the party (the PDP) to put their house in order.

The cleric said in a recent video seen by Legit.ng:

“Only God will decide the next governor for Ondo state because there will be so many hot matters after the APC election, and this would have been a good way for the PDP. But I’m not seeing the PDP in Ondo state in unity. They need a coalition, PDP, Labour, and other parties to come together to pick one candidate. That is the only way they can defeat the APC in Ondo state.

“People of Ondo state are tired of APC. They also need to pick a very good candidate who understands the state.”

Primate Ayodele foresees problems in Ondo politics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele said he foresees a serious political crisis in Ondo state.

Primate Ayodele also said Governor Akeredolu “needs prayers for good health”.

“Akeredolu’s health has reincarnated Yar’Adua scenario”

Legit.ng also reported that Barrister Allen Sowore faulted the current Ondo governor on how the affairs of the state are being administered.

Sowore said Governor Akeredolu’s health has "reincarnated Umaru Yar’Adua scenario”.

'There're evil plans against Akeredolu': Ondo govt

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the Ondo state government described the report that Akeredolu will be returning to Germany for further treatment as untrue.

A statement by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Richard Olatunde, said that the "report is concocted and planted by drowning politicians who are still nursing the pains of defeated expectations”.

