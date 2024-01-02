Magnus Abe, the SDP flagbearer in the Rivers state 2023 governorship election, has said he was on his way to the APC

Ahead of the election, Abe dumped the APC for the SDP to contest the governorship election but lost to Governor Siminalary Fubara of the PDP

The former governorship candidate also commented on the rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Magnus Abe, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18 governorship election in Rivers state, has said he announced a plan to dump the party and return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former senator disclosed his move in an interview on Channels Television's "Politics Today", stating that “politically, I am heading back for the APC.”

Recall that Abe, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, lost the governorship race to Siminalayi Fubara, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abe also failed to emerge as the minister from Rivers state as President Tinubu opted for the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister.

Magnus Abe opens up on agreement between Wike, Fubara

The former lawmaker also spoke on the political crisis rocking Rivers state. Talked about the defection of the 27 lawmakers in the state house of assembly who dumped the PDP for the APC following the feud between Governor Fubara and his godfather, Wike.

Abe, on his part, called for peace in the state, disclosing that it was agreed that the defected lawmakers would remain in APC for a while, but some "outside force" were out to contest their defection in court.

His comment reads in part:

“In terms of the agreement, I think their position is secured for now, but there are some outside forces who are not party to this agreement who will still contest that fact based on the constitutional provisions."

