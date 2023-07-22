Nigeria's main opposition PDP has lost some of its key members to the ruling All Progressives Congress

This is as 63 strong members of the PDP dumped the party and joined the APC in Idanre LGA of Ondo state

The defectors noted that their move to the ruling APC would boost the party's chances in the 2024 LGA and governorship election

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recorded a major blow in its camp.

This is as sixty-three (63) chieftains of the PDP in Idanre Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo state defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, July 21.

The APC in Ondo state headed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has received 63 PDP chieftains and their followers into its fold. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Details of PDP chieftains who defected to the APC emerge

The defectors included the chairman, PDP Elders’ Forum in the locality, Idowu Akinseye, former special adviser to former governor Olusegun Mimiko, Marcus Adeoti, Lad Owoseni, former chairman Timber Finishers, Brigadier Omogbemi, The Nation reported.

Chief Banji Kuroloja, former personal secretary to the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Korede Duyile and Professor John Jejela, amongst others.

They, however, noted that their defection to the ruling party would boost the strength of the APC in next year’s LGA and governorship election.

APC chairman receives PDP defectors

Speaking on the development, Ondo APC chairman, Engineer Ade Adetimehin, who received the defectors, said they were politicians who always ensured victory for the PDP during elections, Daily Independent report added.

He noted that with their recent move into the party, Idanre and its environs are locked into the progressives.

