There is palpable tension in Akure, the Ondo state capital as police operatives and their counterparts in the Directorate of State Security (DSS) have stormed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat in the state.

According to The Nation, the PDP spokesman, Kennedy Peretei, who confirmed the incident said the security operatives were sent to prevent a planned peaceful protest by the PDP youths.

Police and DSS operatives storm PDP secretariat in Ondo Photo Credit: DSS

Source: Twitter

Peretei disclosed that the PDP youths planned protest was to demand whereabouts of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu after being absent from the State since April, 2023.

As reported by The Punch, the armed security operatives stationed their vehicles outside the main opposition secretariat.

Fear of possible harassment made members of staff of the party not to enter into the secretariat to resume work

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng