Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory and the former governor of Rivers state, has engaged his political successor, Siminalayi Fubara, in the battle of supremacy for the past three months.

The threat by the Rivers state house of assembly to remove Governor Fubara further fueled the tension in the state. President Bola Tinubu had to step into the situation to slow down the tension.

Tinubu's intervention, however, generated negative reactions from some stakeholders, while many others shared dissenting views. But Governor Fubara has said nothing is too big to sacrifice for the state's peace.

On his part, Wike complained about the governor tampering with the political structure he left in the state, adding that no politician would tolerate Fubara's action in less than six months of handing it over to him.

However, many are asking why Minister Wike wants to retain the state's structure. Below are some of the reasons:

Political relevance/godfatherism

Wike's quest to retain his political structure in Rivers state is a testament to his desire to remain relevant in the state's political scheme.

Just like every other politician, Wike did not just fight for relevance but retained his statute of godfatherism. He had bragged about how he bought the form for all the political office holders in the state, including Governor Fubara.

This could be one of the reasons he had 28 of the 32 lawmakers in his camp, even as the governor tried to rule them out.

Protect support base for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

Every political observer understands that politicians have started campaigning for 2027. Thus, for Wike to sustain his ministerial position, he needed the structure to win the election for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), worked for President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election after falling out with his party's leaders.

Surprisingly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the presidential election in Rivers State, and the PDP swept the presidential and senatorial elections in the state. A testament to Wike's political strength in the state.

Protect support base for his future presidential ambition

Another reason for fighting for the political structure in the state was to pursue his presidential ambition in the 2021 election.

Wike had worked to reposition the PDP after the 2019 election but lost the party's presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar during the primary for the 2023 election.

The former Rivers governor hoped to get the vice presidential ticket if the PDP, but Atiku decided to pick Ifeanyi Okowa, the former governor of Delta state, above Wike, who has five governors of the party behind him.

Wike also said he would not be contesting against President Tinubu, but that does not mean he would no longer contest for president. Either in the next eight or 16 years, the FCT minister can still push for his ambition.

