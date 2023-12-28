Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been warned against implementing President Bola Tinubu’s eight-point resolution.

Rivers state elders and leaders issued the warning after Fubara declared his plan to executive the peace deal he signed at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The elders warned that the peace deal is a death sentence as it breaches all legal and constitutional rights

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - Rivers state elders and leaders have issued a serious warning to Governor Siminalayi Fubara against implementing President Bola Tinubu’s eight-point resolution.

According to The Punch, the leaders described the resolution as “a death sentence,” and a lopsided agreement in favour of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

This was contained in two separate open letters dated December 24, 2023, and addressed to President Tinubu and Fubara.

“For us, as custodians of the Rivers people’s conscience and morality, we find the directive resolution document lopsided and skewed in favour of the interest of your current minister, Nyesom Wike, to the detriment of the governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the governance of the state and the interest of the generality of the good people of Rivers State,”

The forum lambasted Governor Fubara over plan to implement the resolution, stating that the Presidential Peace Proclamation is not as bad as being portrayed

“That proclamation is actually a death sentence as it breaches all legal and constitutional rights you swore to uphold. Mr. Governor, you also stated in your broadcast that the document offers a way and means of peace: Peace at what cost?”

