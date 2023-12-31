Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The factional speaker of the Rivers State Assembly, Edison Ehie, has resigned from his position and also quit his membership as a lawmaker, representing Ahoada East Constituency 3.

This was disclosed in a letter Ehie personally addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), The Nation reported.

Fubara’s ally Ehie resigns as Rivers' factional speaker and also quits Rivers Assembly Photo Credit: Edison Ehie

Source: Facebook

Ehie made this known in his letter titled, “Notice of Resignation as Speaker and Member Representing Ahoada-East Constituency II in the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly.”

“This is to formally notify you of my voluntary resignation as Speaker and member of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly representing Ahoada-East Constituency II with effect from the date of this letter.

“I wish to deeply appreciate my colleagues and the people of my Constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in service to Rivers State subsequently”.

Rivers factional speaker reveals why they want to assassinate him

Ehie said that there was an assassination attempt on him for supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara and fighting against anti-democratic forces. He added that he became a target of attack for standing with Governor Fubara.

Narrating how the incident happened, Ehie said the attack on him and his family started after the failed attempt to impeach Governor Fubara on the 30th of October.

Source: Legit.ng