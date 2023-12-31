Nigerian Fuji star Taye Currency has disclosed that he became rich when the former governor of Oyo state, the late Alao Akala, paid him N99 million for campaigns during the 2011 election

Currency said he had been collecting N500 thousand from one middleman, but he had to confront the governor at a gathering when the money stopped coming in

According to the Fuji Star, the late governor was shocked and ordered that actual payment should be paid, and he was paid N99 million for 33 LGAs in the state

Taye Akande Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency, has disclosed how he received N99 million from the late former governor of Oyo state, Alao Akala, during the 2011 governorship election in the state.

The Fuji artist, who spoke in the Yoruba language, was seen on stage in a video, stating that the late Oyo governor had been sending the money through someone he would not want to mention his name and the person had been paying him N500 thousand because he always pulled the crowd for them.

At some point, the money stopped coming, and he had to voice out before the governor at an event, telling late Akala that he would not campaign for him again because the N500 he had been sending did not come again.

He said the late governor was surprised to hear such information and ordered someone else to start paying him, and that was how he was paid money for 33 local governments in the state, which was N99 million.

How Nigerians react to Taye Currency's N99m revelation from Alao Akala

Some Nigerians have taken to the video's comment section and expressed their reactions. Below are some of their comments.

Adeyinka lamented that President Bola Tinubu would be paying up to N500 million to Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1. He was known to have appeared in different political campaigns of Tinubu's party in Nigeria over time. He tweeted:

"Omo! Tinubu, go pay Wasiu like 500m, be that for the 2023 campaign alone."

Oloba shared his experience with Taye Currency and described him as a humble Fuji artist. He said:

"I was sitting alongside my friends at a lounge where he was going to perform one night at Ibadan. To my greatest surprise, he came and shook hands with every single person on my table like, (who I be?)He proceeded to do the same thing at several tables before going."

Segun stated that the late governor was a giver, sharing that he got a scholarship during his administration. He wrote:

"Akala was bu je budanu governor. He did his best and got a scholarship during his tenure. I hope the musician also gave judiciously to his crew. 99m in a year in the early 2010s. Baba confessed his first breakthrough".

Popsy Olamilekan decried the role of the middleman in doing business in Nigeria. He said:

"Middle man dey collect 2.5m from 3m. Naija ehn."

Larry wondered how much current Governor Seyi Makinde paid Taye Currency as he was seen campaigning for the Oyo governor during the 2019 and 2022 elections.

"Omo 99 meter just like that na God know how much wey seyi go give him during 2019 and 2023 campaign.n"

