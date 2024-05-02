A young Nigerian lady has shared an intriguing video showing the wads of 100 naira notes she picked at a nightclub

According to her, she was told by her friends not to pick the money because they felt she was bigger than 100 naira notes

However, after arranging the money into bundles at home, she was grateful that she didn't listen to their warning

A Nigerian lady has thrown shades at her friends who advised her not to pick 100 naira notes at a nightclub.

The lady identified on TikTok as @riyaobodo revealed how her friends told her that she was bigger than 100 naira notes.

Nigerian lady picks lots of N100 notes in club Photo credit: @riyaobodo/TikTok.

Lady displays huge cash from club

Riyaobodo thanked God that she didn't listen to the people who asked her not to pick the money from the ground.

She happily arranged the 100 naira notes into bundles and put all of them inside a bag.

She captioned the video:

“Unto say I pick money for club.”

Reactions as lady flaunts cash from club

Some netizens on TikTok found her video hilarious and they took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@Bigduttygirlraise asked:

"Abeg where I fit pick like this for benin make we dey go?"

@nazareth19912chizzy said:

"The one I go, the bouncer bundle me and my friend outside since then I no dey go again."

@eneegylight said:

"Ahhh abeg do me one favor. Share the next location. But seriously I no play o share the next location make we go together."

@BigCassie wrote:

"Shey pivking money for club course Dey for university, na that one I wan study now. I don get passion."

@Kikitommy said:

"I went to club last night money finish them still do transfer good girl no Dey pay oo."

@cassybae added:

"Na better biz ooo. The other day they spray my husband pass 1 million but I no see anyone pick ooo."

@Ace added:

"The club no really concern me oo, buh wait, which clothe you wear go club? or which bag you carry."

@estherwayman reacted:

"I neva go club say I no pick money. Na that money I go use pay transport go house still chop."

