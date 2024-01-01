The PDP candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Kogi state, Dino Melaye, has shared video of himself preparing lunch in abroad

Dino Melaye, who was a Senator in the eight national assembly, said every man for himself in abroad, unlike in Nigeria where he had chefs who cooked for him

Some Nigerians who commented in the video, called for a link up with the Senator to avoid depression while others urged him to get a wife for better cooking

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Lokoja, Kogi - Senator Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state, has shared a video of himself preparing lunch in the kitchen, saying "all man for himself here."

Melaye, who was a senator in the eight senate, said if he was in Nigeria, he would have been shouting on his chef to be smart with what he was doing.

Video shows Melaye preparing lunch in kitchen Photo Credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Twitter

In the video, Melaye disclosed that he had earlier prepared beans and that he would soon invite his neighbour to come and dine with him.

What Nigerians are saying about Dino Melaye cooking in kitchen

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video to react to the moment of the former Senator. Below are some of the reactions:

A Nigerian on social media with the handle, @Nairaexchanger, called for a link up with the Senator to avoid depression. She said:

"When a man is alone at this age, depression can set in. Please someone should link him up with a decent Kogi lady to keep him sane.

"Sorry I am loosing focus, please someone link him with a gold digger to take all the looting from him."

Another user with the handle, Esan Woman, corrected the former lawmaker on better way to go with the cooking while urging him to better get a wife. She wrote:

"Oga Dino, please wash your vegetables before cutting or get a wife."

Nonyelu Iloka said the PDP chieftain has been using tummy belt to hide the actual size of his belly from Nigerians as the former governorship candidate was putting on underwear in the video. He wrote:

"Dino is this your belly. So you have been using tummy belt since to form fine man."

Paul-Mark posited asked if paying chef over there was outrageous when converted to naira. He tweeted:

"Abi money for Chef there is very annoying when converted to naira."

Dimma maintained that Dino Melaye could not get cheap labour in abroad as it was in Nigeria, that's why he had to cook by himself. She posted:

"In abroad according to you “everything is all about money” and you can enjoy luxury in your home because your Nigerian chef is underpaid. Labour is too cheap in Nigeria."

See the video here:

Kogi: Dealers of luxury, other factors that contribute to Melaye's loss, lawyer

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kogi state governorship election held on Saturday, November 11, where Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came third with less than 50,000 votes, has been described as the will of the people.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an interview with Legit.ng, said the people of the North Central state wanted a governor with a stable political figure who would not be driving Bugatti or Lamborghini.

Source: Legit.ng