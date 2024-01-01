Rev James Odedeji of the Diocese of Lagos West of the Anglican Communion has prophesied that bad governance will not thrive in Nigeria in 2024

The cleric also prayed that 2024 is a year for Nigeria to thrive and Nigerians will live to witness the glory of God designed for the country

Odedeji's message came at a time President Tinubu signed the appropriation bill he had tagged as budget of renewed hope into law

Lagos West, Lagos - Rt Rev James Odedeji, the Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West of the Anglican Communion, has prayed that Nigerians would not experience bad governance in the 2024.

The cleric in his new year message, said he was optimistic about the future of Nigeria and that the new year had been promised to be a remarkable year for the country, The Punch reported.

Anglican Bishop predicts hope for Nigeria in 2024

Source: Twitter

This message was contained in a statement by the coordinator of the Diocese Media Team, Tunji Oguntuase on Monday, January 1.

Bishop Odedeji prayed for good governance in Nigeria

Odedeji prayed for Nigeria in his message as well as government institutions adding that the time to favour Nigeria is now.

He also prayed that Nigeria will thrive over evil and that Nigerians will live to experience the new things God has planned for the country.

The cleric declared:

“All the elements of bad governance will not thrive in the year. I am optimistic that Nigeria will experience a new awakening irrespective of the bad indices that are confronting us.”

Anglican Bishop urged political leaders to sit tight as Tinubu signed 2024 budget

The spiritual leader then urged those in the position of authority in the country to get to work.

Odedeji' message came at the beginning of the year when President Bola Tinubu will be implementing his first appropriation bill, which he had tagged as "renewed hope budget" at a time when many Nigerians are lamenting about the high court of living in the country since he resumed office.

It is also the same day President Tinubu signed the appropriation bill into law.

