Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) under the leadership of Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos state on Tuesday, December 26.

Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this via his X page (formerly Twitter) @Mr_JAGs, on Tuesday, December 26.

Shettima, Governors visit President Tinubu in Lagos during the Christmas holiday Photo Credit: @NgNewsAgency

Source: Twitter

He added that the governors made the move after converging at the Lagos House in Marina.

He wrote:

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum under the leadership of the Governor

@RealAARahman converged on Lagos, House Marina this afternoon. They are on their way to Mr President’s Residence in Lagos.

Governor-Elect of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo also joined the delegation.

According to a video posted by NTA, @NTANewsNow, the governors present at Tinubu's resident are Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, Biodun Oyebamiji, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Others are Governors Abba Kabir Yusuf, Hope Uzodimma, Yahaya Bello, Dauda Lawal.

The vice president, Kashim Shettima, also visited the President to pay Christmas homage at his Lagos residence.

Source: Legit.ng