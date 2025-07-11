Deji Adeyanju, human rights lawyer and activist, has rewarded Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja Esq. law school's best graduating student, with N5 million for his exceptional academic exploits

Adeyanju also announced that his law firm rewarded Miss Maryam Abiodun Lawal Esq., the second-best graduating student, best female student at the Nigerian Law School, with N3 million

The human rights lawyer confirmed this on Friday and shared photos and videos of the development on his social media pages

Popular Nigerian human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has gifted Mr. Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja Esq, who emerged as the best-graduating student at the Nigerian Law School, N5 million.

Adeyanju confirmed this in a post shared on his Facebook page on Friday, July 11.

Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja Esq. emerged as the best graduating student at the Nigerian Law School, having received an unprecedented 18 academic awards.

Miss Maryam Abiodun Lawal Esq, the second-best graduating student and the best female graduate, received eight prestigious awards and was rewarded with N3 million by Adeyanju firm.

Adeyanju presented the monetary rewards on behalf of his law firm on Friday when the duo visited the law firm’s office in Abuja.

“We received in our office earlier today Mr. Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja Esq, who emerged as the best graduating student at the Nigerian Law School, having received an unprecedented 18 academic awards. And Miss Maryam Abiodun Lawal Esq, second best graduating student and the best graduating female student who received 8 prestigious awards for her academic excellence.

“Our firm awarded Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja a cash prize of ₦5,000,000, while Maryam Abiodun Lawal received the sum of ₦3,000,000.

“Their extraordinary achievements stand as a testament to the power of diligence, discipline, and determination, and future aspiration to future lawyers.”

UNN star graduate wins N65 million funding

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Chizoba Ejiofor, the overall best graduating student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), secured a prestigious Commonwealth scholarship after earning an exceptional CGPA of 4.98.

Education advocate Alex Onyia stepped in to support Ejiofor after UNN failed to award him the promised N50,000 prize for academic excellence.

With over £33,000 in funding, the scholarship covers tuition, flights, and monthly stipends, offering Ejiofor a transformative opportunity for further studies.

LASU’s best graduating student gets N10 million

In a similar development, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu awarded ₦10 million to Isioma Sybil Nwosu, LASU’s best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.93, during the university’s 28th convocation.

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of 11,917 graduates and honoured distinguished individuals, including Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa and Otunba Olufemi Pedro.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the importance of education in societal development, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to empowering students and improving state-owned institutions.

