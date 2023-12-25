Professor Wole Soyinka has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as “olorikunkun” for ignoring his call not to run for the 2023 Presidency

Soyinka said his visit to President Tinubu was embarrassing because he won after ignoring his advice

The Nobel laureate said he will start to assess Tinubu's administration after one year in office by 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, said he calls President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “olorikunkun” which in the English language means a stubborn child or person.

Soyinka said he calls Tinubu “olorikunkun” because he completely, ignored his advice not to run for the Presidency.

Soyinka says he calls Tinubu Olorikunkun” for ignoring his advice not to run for 2023 Presidency Photo Credit: @TheTope_Ajayi

Source: Twitter

He stated this while speaking with newsmen after he visited Tinubu at his Lagos residence during the Christmas holiday.

He disclosed that he shared his seven-point agenda with President Tinubu during his discussion with him.

Reacting to Soyinka’s statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi described Soyinka’s visit as a tale of two “Olorikunkuns”

He jokingly asked who could be more “Olorikunkun” than the literary legend, adding that sometimes it is good to be stubborn to get ahead in life.

Ajayi via his X page, @TheTope_Ajayi, wrote

“The lesson here is that sometimes, it is good to be an olorikunkun to get ahead in life and achieve our goal.”

Source: Legit.ng