Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka and Governor Alex Otti joined President Tinubu for discussions on the nation's pressing issues at his Lagos residence

While Otti urged Nigerians to be patient with the current administration, Soyinka noted that he is still waiting for the right moment to give a scorecard of how Tinubu's govt has fared so far

Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to the president on social media, confirmed the development via a post shared on X

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday, December 24, received Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka and Governor Alex Otti of Abia state at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos state.

Wole Soyinka and Governor Alex Otti stopped by at Tinubu's residence in Lagos. Photo credit: @Dolusegun16

Source: Twitter

Soyinka, Alex Otti visit Tinubu in Lagos

This was made known by Tinubu's aide, Dada Olusegun @Dolusegun16 via a post, accompanied by pictures, shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Governor Otti while speaking with reporters after meeting with the Nigerian leader on Sunday, acknowledged that the present administration inherited a challenging economic landscape.

He thereby urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the economic policies initiated by President Tinubu, expressing optimism that positive changes are on the horizon.

Also, Professor Soyinka who described Tinubu as an old friend, said that he would assess his administration after a year in office.

Soyinka, however, said that he discussed a 7-point agenda with the president, The Nation reported.

Speaking further, the Nobel Laureate told newsmen that he has a practice of not criticising governments before they exhaust their first year in office, adding that he advised President Tinubu not to run for the presidency but he turned down his advice.

Sanwo-Olu spotted inside Mosque with Tinubu during Jumat prayer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu's arrival in Lagos on Thursday, December 21, for his Christmas and New Year holiday has continued to dominate the media space as the former governor of the state received a resounding homecoming from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor not only welcomed the president back home at the airport, but they have been appearing together at most of the public functions.

The most striking and dramatic one was when President Tinubu went to have his Jumat prayer, and Governor Sanwo-Olu, a Christian, entered the Mosque with him and was there through the prayer session.

Tinubu arrives in Lagos for Christmas holidays

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that President Tinubu had arrived in Lagos state for the Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

In a video shared by his special assistant on social media, Dada Olusegun, President Tinubu was seen being welcomed with a bouquet as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was on standby to receive him.

Also present on Tinubu's arrival was the deputy governor of Lagos state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and other aides of the governor.

Source: Legit.ng