The Senate of Nigeria has appointed Senator Oyelola Yisa Ashiru as its new Deputy Leader and Senator Nwebonyi Peter Onyeka as the new Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate.

As reported by The Nation, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the appointments at plenary on Wednesday, October 18.

Senator Ashiru, who had previously held the position of Deputy Chief Whip, was promoted to Deputy Senate Leader.

This role became available due to Senator Dave Umahi's appointment as Minister of Works by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

