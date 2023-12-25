The recent revelation made by Senator Adams Oshiomhole has orn the Kwara state APC apart

Ex-commissioner Ibrahim Akaje has tackled the Kwara APC under the leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq over 2019 elections fund

Akaje maintained strongly that the youths who worked with him during the campaign raised the issue but he ignored it as mere rumours, now he found out it is true, following Oshiomhole’s comment

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Kwara state, Ilorin - A former commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology in Kwara State, Ibrahim Akaje, has made a shocking demand from his party.

The former commissioner Akaje noted that Governor Abdulrasaq is not involved in the matter at hand. Photo credit: Ibrahim Akaje

Source: Facebook

Akaje demanded a refund of his nomination fee paid to contest the 2019 House of Representatives ticket under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Daily Trust reported.

This comes after the former chairman of the APC and now a senator, Adams Oshiomhole, disclosed that the ruling party had to spend about N800 million to win the 2019 gubernatorial election in Kwara state.

Recall that on Tuesday, December 19, at the book launch of Salihu Lukman, Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the APC, recalled how the party spent about N3.2bn to win the 2019 governorship election in four states, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Akaje’s demand, posted on his verified Facebook page, queried the whereabouts of the money which was allegedly refunded to the state.

He wrote:

"As an aspirant who contested for Federal House of Representatives seat in that election, I want to say very clearly that nobody refunded my nomination fee.

"The money is sitting somewhere and must be produced!

Meanwhile, the Kwara state APC chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Folaranmi Aro, is yet to react to Akaje's outburst.

"Probe Oshiomhole for vote-buying", Kwara PDP tells EFCC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kwara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

This comes after the Senator representing Edo North, Oshiomhole revealed the amount his party, the APC, spent in some states during the 2019 general elections.

The Kwara PDP, in a statement by its state publicity secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, noted that "there were no elections in Kwara state in 2019 but a political coup targeted at Bukola Saraki, using the federal powers and all state apparatus".

Oshiomhole lists powerful ex-governors, others who removed him from office

Also, Legit.ng earlier reported that Adams Oshiomhole narrated how he was removed from office while piloting the affairs of the ruling party.

Oshiomhole, a two-term governor of Edo state and current senator representing Edo North disclosed that his battle with the governors led to his removal as the national chairman of the APC.

On his part, Oshiomhole said the author and some governors orchestrated his removal as the national chairman of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng