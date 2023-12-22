President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his humility and closeness to the people once again at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Tinubu reached out to popular actor and comedian, Papa Ajasco when he spotted him at the Lagos airport

The incident happened during President Tinubu's visit to Lagos for the Christmas and New Year's celebration

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ikeja, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu showed his likeness for his friends and acquaintances as he called actor and comedian, Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco to come over to him at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Tinubu addressed Papa Ajasco as my friend when he spotted him and bid him to come over.

Tinubu bids Papa Ajasco to come to him at Lagos airport Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) captured the moment and shared the photo via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialAPCNg, on Friday, December 22.

"Papa Ajasco....come here, my friend"

"Moment President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT spotted veteran actor and comedian Papa Ajasco at Murtala Muhammed International Airport - Lagos."

Tinubu arrives in Lagos for Christmas holidays

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as the yuletide season edges closer, President Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State for the Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

In a video shared by his special assistant on social media, Dada Olusegun, President Tinubu was seen being welcomed with a bouquet as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was on standby to welcome him on arrival.

Also present on Tinubu's arrival was the deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and other aides of the governor.

Tinubu reintroduces school feeding programme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu reintroduced the school feeding programme to address the challenges of out-of-school children.

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, disclosed this during a one-day retreat on quick wins in the middle Ministerial deliverables from 2023 to 2027.

This development occurred after ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s government suspended the programme.

Tinubu announces palliatives for travellers

Tinubu announced a 50 per cent slash for inter-state travellers during Christmas and New Year.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a tweet on Wednesday, December 20.

According to the presidency, the federal government has said that train travellers will pay nothing during the period. The statement added that the cut in transportation will begin on Thursday, December 21 and end on January 4.

Source: Legit.ng