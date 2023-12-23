President Bola Tinubu was spotted along with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inside the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque in Surulere in Lagos

In a video, Governor Sanwo-Olu was seen sitting in a corner of the Mosque, making a head gesture as the president joined the Muslim congregants

The president left Abuja to Lagos on Thursday for his Christmas and New Year Holiday and he was welcomed by Governor Sanwo-Olu and members of his cabinet

President Bola Tinubu's arrival in Lagos on Thursday, December 21, for his Christmas and New Year holiday has continued to dominate the media space as the former governor of the state received a resounding homecoming from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor not only welcomed the president back home at the airport, but they have been appearing together at most of the public functions.

President Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu in Mosque during Jumat prayer

Source: Twitter

Why Sanwo-Olu entered Mosque with Tinubu

The most striking and dramatic one was when President Tinubu went to have his Jumat prayer, and Governor Sanwo-Olu, a Christian, entered the Mosque with him and was there through the prayer session.

It was dramatic as the governor was seen in a video making a head gesture to the Islamic prayers as he sat in the corner of the Mosque close to President Tinubu.

See the video here:

Why Tinubu is considered political godfather in Lagos

Tinubu was the governor of Lagos state between 1999 to 2007. He had been succeeded by three governors who appeared to still be in his camp. These successors included Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and Jide Sanwo-Olu.

Being in the same party and maintaining same camp with his successors has earned him the title of the political godfather in the Lagos politics.

After the Jumat prayer, which was held at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque in the Surulere area of Lagos, the Muslim community reportedly had discussions with the president on different policies.

